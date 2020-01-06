Pistons' Tim Frazier: Only five minutes in starting role
Frazier recorded one assist in five minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to the Lakers.
Frazier started for the Pistons but didn't see the floor after his initial stint. This may have been the plan for Frazier although it seems more likely he was simply played off the court. Bruce Brown has been playing well and makes sense as the teams point guard. Frazier could fall out of the rotation as quickly as he came in and should not be considered a strong fantasy asset.
