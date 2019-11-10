Play

Frazier (shoulder) participated at Sunday's practice, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Frazier missed the last four contests due to the right shoulder strain, but he appears to be nearing his return to game action. The 29-year-old has yet to receive an official designation for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, but he seems headed for a questionable tag, at worst.

