Pistons' Tim Frazier: Questionable Saturday
Frazier is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn due to a right shoulder strain.
This is the first time hearing about any injury concerning Frazier, who appears to be a bit banged up after Friday's loss to Chicago. With Reggie Jackson (back) out and Derrick Rose (hamstring) questionable, Langston Galloway and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk could be in line for expanded minutes if either Frazier or Rose are forced to miss Saturday's contest.
