Pistons' Tim Frazier: Retreats to bench role
Frazier will come off the bench Tuesday against Cleveland, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Frazier averaged 6.4 points and 3.7 assists over his last seven contests, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday. Bruce Brown will get a chance at point guard in Frazier's absence.
More News
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Only five minutes in starting role•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Fails to score in start•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Gets another start•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Teases double-double Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tim Frazier: Sees the court in easy victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...