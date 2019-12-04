Pistons' Tim Frazier: Sees the court in easy victory
Frazier produced two points, three assists and two rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 victory over Cleveland.
Frazier was allocated seven minutes of playing time Tuesday, all of which came in garbage time. This game was over by half time and the Pistons decided to run out their second and even third unit. Frazier has the ability to be an assists streamer when he gets court time. That, however, seems unlikely at this stage.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...