Frazier produced two points, three assists and two rebounds in seven minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 victory over Cleveland.

Frazier was allocated seven minutes of playing time Tuesday, all of which came in garbage time. This game was over by half time and the Pistons decided to run out their second and even third unit. Frazier has the ability to be an assists streamer when he gets court time. That, however, seems unlikely at this stage.