Pistons' Tim Frazier: Set to sign with Pistons
Frazier and the Pistons have agreed to terms on a one-year, $2 million contract, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Frazier spent time with the Bucks and Pelicans last season, and he'll come to Detroit as the likely third point guard behind Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. The former Penn State standout is capable of strong assists production when given the opportunity, but he's unlikely to be fantasy-relevant on a consistent basis.
