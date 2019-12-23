Pistons' Tim Frazier: Starting at point guard
Frazier is starting Monday's game against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Frazier will enter the starting lineup in place of Bruce Brown (calf), who's been ruled out for Monday's matchup. He's coming off a solid showing Saturday against the Bulls, scoring 13 points while dishing out nine assists in 28 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...