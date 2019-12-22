Pistons' Tim Frazier: Teases double-double Saturday
Frazier ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Frazier found himself in a meaningful role Saturday with Derrick Rose (knee) on the sidelines. Fraizer has the ability to rack up assists when afforded the opportunity. Unfortunately for Frazier, the playing time is typically much lower than this. The numbers were nice here but there is no indication this will be a regular occurrence.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...