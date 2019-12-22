Frazier ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.

Frazier found himself in a meaningful role Saturday with Derrick Rose (knee) on the sidelines. Fraizer has the ability to rack up assists when afforded the opportunity. Unfortunately for Frazier, the playing time is typically much lower than this. The numbers were nice here but there is no indication this will be a regular occurrence.