Pistons' Tim Frazier: To start vs. Sixers
Frazier will start Saturday against the Sixers, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.
With Reggie Jackson (back) ruled out, Frazier will move into the lineup at point guard. Frazier has seen only 11 total minutes through Detroit's first two games, and he'll likely split time with Derrick Rose, who will remain in a bench role.
