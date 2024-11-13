Hardaway (head) underwent a CAT scan after exiting Tuesday's 123-121 overtime win against Miami in the third quarter, the results came back negative but he'll require stitches, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports. He tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes.

The 32-year-old took an elbow to the face and hit the deck hard before being taken back to the locker room in a wheelchair. Hardaway was unable to return while being evaluated for a head injury, though the results of the CAT scan bode well for his return to game action sooner rather than later. If the sharpshooter ends up missing significant time, Malik Beasley and Ron Holland are both candidates for an increased role.