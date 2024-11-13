Hardaway (head laceration) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
No surprise here after Hardaway left Tuesday's game against the Heat early. For now, fantasy managers should operate under the assumption that he is day-to-day. With Jaden Ivey (toe) also sidelined, Ron Holland, Marcus Sasser and Malik Beasley could step into larger roles.
