Hardaway closed Tuesday's 123-103 win over the Wizards with 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes.

Hardaway continues to start for the Pistons, providing them with a somewhat consistent perimeter threat. Despite starting, his production has been largely underwhelming, having scored more than 15 points only once in the past 15 games. Detroit is positioned to make a run at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning Hardaway's role should stick moving forward.