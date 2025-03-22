Hardaway headed to the locker room during Friday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent ankle injury, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway went down in front of the Mavs' bench after a collision with PJ Washington, and he was helped to the locker room while looking in severe pain. If he doesn't return, then Malik Beasley could be in line to see more minutes off the bench.
