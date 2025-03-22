Hardaway was spotted in a walking boot after spraining his right ankle in the second quarter of Friday's 123-117 loss to the Mavericks, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardaway finished scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound across eight minutes before departing midway through the quarter following a collision with Dallas' P.J. Washington. Further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury, but Hardaway should be considered questionable, at best, for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans.