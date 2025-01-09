Hardaway (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 32-year-old swingman was a late scratch for Thursday's contest due to back tightness, and his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors. Ausar Thompson will re-enter the starting five with Hardaway sidelined, though Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser are both candidates to receive a bump in minutes off the bench.