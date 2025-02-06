Hardaway contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to Cleveland.
Hardaway once again provided a boost to Detroit offensively, leading all players in threes made while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Hardaway tallied at least 20 points in five contests this season, connecting on six or more shots from three on three occasions.
More News
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Struggles in loss Monday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Serviceable effort Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Leads from deep as top scorer•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Puts up season-high scoring mark•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Good to go Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Questionable for Saturday•