Hardaway (head) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Hardaway has missed the last two games with a head laceration, and the Pistons are being cautious with the recovery, as evidenced by the questionable tag. If deemed healthy, Hardaway should see minutes off the bench, meaning his fantasy upside won't be very high even if he returns to the hardwood.
