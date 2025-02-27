Hardaway totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 win over the Celtics.

Hardaway has started all 55 games he's played this season, but he hasn't been a consistent scoring presence. In February, the veteran has eclipsed double-digit points three times while falling short of the mark eight times. On a young Pistons team, the 32-year-old slots in as a secondary contributor to star Cade Cunningham.