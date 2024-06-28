The Mavericks traded Hardaway and three second-round picks to the Pistons on Friday in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hardaway was a consistent contributor for Dallas over the past five seasons, and he maintained his production during the 2023-24 campaign despite coming off the bench in most appearances. Over 79 regular-season appearances last year, he averaged 14.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game, but his role decreased once the playoffs began. Hardaway should be able to carve out a decent role on the wing with the Pistons after Dallas elected to move on from him, largely to clear some cap space.