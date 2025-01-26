Hardaway produced 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to the Magic.
Hardaway connected on multiple three-pointers for the eighth time in the past nine games, continuing to provide Detroit with a somewhat reliable perimeter threat. After a slow start to his season, Hardaway has found his range of late, averaging 12.9 points and 2.9 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game over the past month.
