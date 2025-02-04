Hardaway provided seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 132-130 loss to the Hawks.

Hardaway continues to deliver passive performances, having now scored single digits in five of the past seven games. After a slow start to the season, he worked his way into form during the month of January. Although he has remained in the starting lineup, he continues to be outplayed by Malik Beasley. As a result, Hardaway's playing time does not always reflect that of a typical starter.