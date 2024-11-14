Hardaway (head) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Hardaway will likely miss his second straight contest Friday due to a head laceration he suffered against Miami. With Simone Fonteccchio (toe) also doubtful, Malik Beasley and Ron Holland should continue to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Confirmed out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Avoids serious injury Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Exits to locker room•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Pops for 20 points in loss•