Hardaway (head) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Hardaway will miss a third straight game due to a head laceration stemming from a scary fall last Tuesday. Malik Beasley has been starting in Hardaway's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up will come during the second half of Detroit's back-to-back set Monday versus Chicago.
More News
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Unlikely to play against Toronto•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Confirmed out for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Avoids serious injury Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Tim Hardaway: Being evaluated for head injury•