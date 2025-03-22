Hardaway (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Mavericks, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hardaway sustained the injury following a collision with P.J. Washington, and it turned out to be severe enough to prevent the veteran wing from returning to the hardwood. Malik Beasley should see an uptick in minutes with Hardaway out, while the latter's next chance to play will come against the Pelicans on Sunday.
