Pistons' Tobias Harris: Absence streak to continue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Monday will mark a fifth straight absence for Harris, whose next chance to return from an ankle sprain comes Wednesday against the Bulls. With Harris and Isaiah Stewart (ankle) both sidelined, Ronald Holland and Javonte Green are worth streaming consideration.
