Harris and the Pistons agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The writing has been on the wall for a while for Harris in Philadelphia, and the Pistons have long been rumored to be an admirer of the forward. Getting Cade Cunningham some veteran leadership and shooting was a priority, and the Pistons did exactly that with this move. In 2023-24, Harris produced averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over 70 regular-season games.