Pistons' Tobias Harris: Available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Harrtis participated in Saturday's shootaround and will suit up for this contest after being previously labelled as questionable. This will be Harris' first game since Nov. 1, so it wouldn't be surprising if he has some kind of limitations given his lengthy absence.
