Harris (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Harris is back after a five-game stint on the sidelines, and his return could mean fewer minutes for Javonte Green and Ronald Holland. Harris is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 triples per game this season.

