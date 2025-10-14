Pistons' Tobias Harris: Cleared to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (rest) will play in Tuesday's preseason game against Cleveland.
After sitting out Thursday's preseason loss to the Bucks, Harris will return to game action for the team's penultimate preseason matchup. With the veteran forward back in the starting five, Ronald Holland will move to the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Resting vs. Milwaukee•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Not starting Thursday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Modest performance in Game 6 loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Strong defensive showing•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Near double-double in Game 4•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Shooting woes in Game 3 loss•