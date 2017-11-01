Pistons' Tobias Harris: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss

Harris posted 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 113-93 loss to the Lakers.

Harris bounced back from a 6-for-18 shooting night against the Warriors on Sunday to co-lead the Pistons in scoring Tuesday. The 25-year-old forward has hit double digits in the scoring column in each game this season and has now drained multiple threes in four straight games. Harris' strong start to the season has led to career bests in scoring (20.5), overall shooting percentage (48.5) and three-point shooting percentage (43.8) over his first eight outings.