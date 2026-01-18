Pistons' Tobias Harris: Doesn't return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (undisclosed) exited Saturday's 121-76 win over the Pacers in the third quarter and did not return.
Harris headed back to the locker room with 6:26 remaining in the third, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 18 minutes. While it's unclear why the veteran forward exited the game, the Pistons had a 34-point lead when he checked out, so it's possible the team was exercising caution in the blowout win. Still, Harris' status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's matchup against the Celtics.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Rips away five steals in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Available to play•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Out for at least two more weeks•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't play Thursday•