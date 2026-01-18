Harris (undisclosed) exited Saturday's 121-76 win over the Pacers in the third quarter and did not return.

Harris headed back to the locker room with 6:26 remaining in the third, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 18 minutes. While it's unclear why the veteran forward exited the game, the Pistons had a 34-point lead when he checked out, so it's possible the team was exercising caution in the blowout win. Still, Harris' status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's matchup against the Celtics.