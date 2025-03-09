Harris ended Saturday's 115-110 loss to Golden State with 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes.

Harris made his return to game action after missing the club's last two outings due to a personal matter, recording his fifth double-double across 60 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old struggled with efficiency in the loss, though he has still shot 55.1 percent from the field over seven contests since the All-Star break. The veteran forward has delivered a consistent scoring spark of late, reaching the 15-plus-point mark in eight of his last 10 games.