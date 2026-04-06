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Pistons' Tobias Harris: Doubtful for Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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Harris (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic.
Despite going through shootaround, Harris was downgraded from questionable to doubtful. Duncan Robinson (hip) is also doubtful, meaning the Pistons may need to rely on guys such as Caris LeVert, Marcus Sasser and Javonte Green.