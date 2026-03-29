Pistons' Tobias Harris: Doubtful for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (hip) is doubtful for Monday's meeting with the Thunder.
Harris is slated for a rest day on the front end of a back-to-back set, which should lead to more minutes for Ronald Holland and Bobi Klintman. Check back for official confirmation on Harris' status closer to Monday's tipoff.
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