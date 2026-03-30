Pistons' Tobias Harris: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (hip) is out for Monday's game with the Thunder.
Harris is joining most of Detroit's starting lineup in street clothes Monday, which is the first half of a back-to-back set. Javonte Green and Ronald Holland are both firmly on the streaming map in most fantasy leagues versus Oklahoma City.
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