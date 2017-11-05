Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drills four threes Saturday
Harris finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.
Harris came into the game posting 19.7 points and 2.7 threes per game, so his performance Saturday was on par in that respect. The five assists were certainly a bit uncharacteristic, however, as he was averaging just 1.6 per game coming into the contest and has never dished out more than 1.8 per game in any given season.
