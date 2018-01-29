Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 20 in Sunday's loss

Harris scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

It's the seventh time in the last 11 games Harris has scored 20 or more points, and the 25-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 boars, 2.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch. He remains on pace for a career best in scoring this season, but his boost in production hasn't helped the Pistons snap a current eight-game losing streak.