Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 20 in Sunday's loss
Harris scored 20 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 loss to the Cavaliers.
It's the seventh time in the last 11 games Harris has scored 20 or more points, and the 25-year-old is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 boars, 2.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch. He remains on pace for a career best in scoring this season, but his boost in production hasn't helped the Pistons snap a current eight-game losing streak.
