Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 27-point double-double Wednesday
Harris tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 win over the Hornets.
With last year's frontcourt mate Marcus Morris now in Boston, Harris may be in line for more shots during 2017-18, though one game is obviously a small sample size. That said, he took 18-plus shots only six times last year. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds just three times during 2016-17. It's tough to make any concrete claims after one contest, but Harris' usage is certainly something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Nears double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Has team-high 22 points off bench•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will head back to bench role Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will start at small forward Sunday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Loses minutes, but scores 17 points Friday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....