Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops 27-point double-double Wednesday

Harris tallied 27 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 102-90 win over the Hornets.

With last year's frontcourt mate Marcus Morris now in Boston, Harris may be in line for more shots during 2017-18, though one game is obviously a small sample size. That said, he took 18-plus shots only six times last year. He also grabbed double-digit rebounds just three times during 2016-17. It's tough to make any concrete claims after one contest, but Harris' usage is certainly something to keep an eye on as the season progresses.