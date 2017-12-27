Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drops game-high 30 points in win

Harris provided 30 points (10-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during a 107-83 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Harris reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season and drained a season-high seven three-pointers in the incredibly efficient display. He scored a whopping 21 points in the first quarter and had the game not been a blowout from the start, Harris could have had himself a huge game. Harris has now scored at least 20 points in consecutive games for the first time since November.