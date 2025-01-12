Harris totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-114 win over Toronto.

Harris surpassed the 15-point mark for the fifth time over his last seven games with another solid display. The veteran forward is experiencing a sort of bounce-back stretch compared to the numbers he'd been posting in the early stages of the campaign. Harris is averaging 16.1 points per game since the beginning of January.