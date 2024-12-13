Harris went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Celtics after injuring his hand, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. He recorded nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes prior to exiting and didn't return to the game.

Harris appeared to suffer the injury while battling for a rebound and went straight into the locker room. He departed with eight minutes remaining in the game and the Pistons facing a large deficit, so it wasn't surprising to not see him back out there. The team should have more news to share after evaluating Harris' hand further. The Pistons' next game is against the Heat on Monday.