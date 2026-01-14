default-cbs-image
Harris is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns with a sprained left hip.

Harris is expected to return from a five-game absence Thursday. The veteran forward has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest over his last nine games. Harris' return would translate to fewer minutes for Javonte Green and Ronald Holland.

