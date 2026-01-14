Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is probable for Thursday's game against the Suns with a sprained left hip.
Harris is expected to return from a five-game absence Thursday. The veteran forward has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.9 minutes per contest over his last nine games. Harris' return would translate to fewer minutes for Javonte Green and Ronald Holland.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Out for at least two more weeks•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't play Thursday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Unlikely to play New Year's Day•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Paces team for 24 points•