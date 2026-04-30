Harris chipped in 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over Orlando in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Harris scored at least 20 points for the third straight game, continuing what has been an excellent playoff series for the veteran. In five appearances, he has averaged 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.6 combined steals and blocks, well up on his season numbers.