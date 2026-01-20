Pistons' Tobias Harris: Goes off for 25 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris amassed 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-103 victory over the Celtics.
In his third game back since returning from a five-game absence due to a strained hip, Harris was sharp offensively on his way to a team-high 25 points. Harris was one point shy of his current season high of 26 points set back in November. His 35 minutes played against Boston also marked the most Harris has played since November 1. He'll have a chance to follow up on the strong performance Wednesday versus the Pelicans.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Not listed on injury report•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Doesn't return Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Leaves for locker room•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Rips away five steals in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Available to play•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to play Thursday•