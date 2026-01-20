Harris amassed 25 points (11-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes during Monday's 104-103 victory over the Celtics.

In his third game back since returning from a five-game absence due to a strained hip, Harris was sharp offensively on his way to a team-high 25 points. Harris was one point shy of his current season high of 26 points set back in November. His 35 minutes played against Boston also marked the most Harris has played since November 1. He'll have a chance to follow up on the strong performance Wednesday versus the Pelicans.