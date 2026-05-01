Pistons' Tobias Harris: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Harris remains questionable for Game 6 against the Magic, but he's trending in the right direction. The veteran forward produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory.
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