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Pistons' Tobias Harris: Good to go for Wednesday
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1 min read
Harris (knee) will play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Harris is set to return from a one-game absence and is no longer on the injury report. Over his last five games, he's averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
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