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section: | slug: pistons-tobias-harris-good-to-go-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Pistons' Tobias Harris: Good to go Wednesday
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1 min read
Harris (hip) is listed as available for Wenesday's game against the Hawks.
Harris was initially labeled probable, so his availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. The veteran forward had been tending to soreness in his left hip.
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