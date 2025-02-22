Harris totaled 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-110 victory over San Antonio.
The veteran forward had a bumpy January, but he has steadied his ship in February and didn't seem to cool off over the All-Star break. Harris has scored at least 16 points in nine of the last 10 games, averaging 18.3 points, 5.1 boards, 3.2 threes, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks during that span while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor.
