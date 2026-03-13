Pistons' Tobias Harris: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis with left hip soreness.
The Pistons are contemplating a maintenance day for Harris for the second leg of this back-to-back set. If Harris is unable to give it a go, Javonte Green and Ronald Holland would be candidates to step into larger roles at the forward spots.
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