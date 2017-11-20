Pistons' Tobias Harris: Just misses double-double in Sunday's win

Harris scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 win over the Timberwolves.

The nine boards were his highest total since he posted a double-double in the Pistons' opener. Harris is well on his way to new career highs in scoring and three-pointers, more than making up for any rebounds he's been losing to a dominant Andre Drummond on the defensive end of the court.