Pistons' Tobias Harris: Just misses double-double in Sunday's win
Harris scored 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 100-97 win over the Timberwolves.
The nine boards were his highest total since he posted a double-double in the Pistons' opener. Harris is well on his way to new career highs in scoring and three-pointers, more than making up for any rebounds he's been losing to a dominant Andre Drummond on the defensive end of the court.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 25 in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Drills four threes Saturday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Contributes 18 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Puts up 16 in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Underwhelms with 12 points in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Matches career-high 34 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...